After one season at Alaska, North Dakota, blueliner MacDonald inks NHL contract with Blue Jackets

The NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets have signed North Dakota sophomore defenseman Caleb MacDonald to a two-year, entry level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season.

MacDonald recorded three goals and seven assists for 10 points with 42 penalty minutes, 68 blocked shots, 51 shots on goal and a plus-7 plus/minus rating in 35 appearances during his sophomore campaign with the Fighting Hawks. He was tied for the team lead in penalty minutes and blocked shots and ranked tied for third in plus/minus rating.

“Caleb MacDonald is a big, strong defenseman who excels at blocking shots and being sound and sturdy in the defensive zone,” said Columbus GM Don Waddell in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome him to the Blue Jackets and look forward to his taking the next steps in his career with our organization.”

The native of Cambridge, Ont., registered seven goals and 24 points with 80 PIMs and a cumulative plus-20 rating in 66 career games at North Dakota and Alaska. He made his college debut with the Nanooks in 2023-24 and led all freshmen in scoring with four goals and 14 points and 28 blocked shots in 31 games.