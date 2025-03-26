Air Force hockey coach Serratore signs contract extension, will stay with Falcons through 2026-27 season

Air Force coach Frank Serratore has agreed to a new two-year contract through June 2027.

Serratore just completed his 28th season at Air Force with a 472-457-102 record. He has an overall mark of 521-549-111 in 32 seasons as a college head coach. He is also just the 16th coach in the history of NCAA Division I hockey to reach 500 Division I wins.

“This is a great day for the Air Force Academy,” said Air Force director of athletics Nathan Pine in a statement. “I’m pleased to share that our Falcons will continue to be led by Coach Serratore for the next two seasons. He has a great passion for the sport and for this team and I’m honored to continue to work with him to build upon the strong foundation of returners in our program. I am confident that our team will continue to represent the Academy well and demonstrate the qualities that all of Coach Serratore’s have throughout his remarkable career of toughness, grit, and intensity. Air Force hockey has a bright future.”

“I’m honored to have been chosen to continue leading this program,” Serratore added. “The next chapter of my career takes me into uncharted waters as the collegiate landscape of today bears little resemblance to the past. I’m excited and motivated to attack these new challenges. I passionately believe in our people and am very confident we will find a way to not only succeed but excel.”

Serratore has led the Falcons to seven Atlantic Hockey tournament championships, seven NCAA appearances, three NCAA Elite Eights and two AHA regular-season titles. The 2016 AHA coach of the year, he has led the Falcons to the AHA championship game eight times in the last 19 seasons.

In 2024-25, the Falcons were one of the nation’s youngest teams with 20 freshmen or sophomores on the 29-man roster. Air Force finished the 2024-25 season with a 16-21-3 record, including a win over 20th-ranked Arizona State, a team that narrowly missed the NCAA tournament. The Falcons finished strong, going 5-3-2 in the last 10 games, including a pair of playoff victories.