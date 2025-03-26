St. Cloud State goalie Posch signs NHL contract with Colorado, leaves Huskies’ crease after pair of seasons

St. Cloud State sophomore goaltender Isak Posch has signed a two-year, entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

Posch, a native of Umea, Sweden, just completed the 2024-25 campaign with a record of 12-10-0, a 2.40 goals-against-average, .923 save percentage and two shutouts. His save percentage ranked second in the NCHC while his GAA ranked fourth. He earned the NCHC goaltender of the week honor a league-high four times and was named the conference’s goaltender of the month in October.

In the middle of the season, Posch missed 14 games due to a lower-body injury and was considered a Hobey Baker and Mike Richter Award candidate before the injury took place.

Posch earned NCHC all-rookie team honors in a 2023-24 freshman campaign after producing a mark of 5-6-2 with a 2.93 GAA and .901 S%.

In 35 starts and 36 appearances over his SCSU career, Posch went 17-16-2 in net with a 2.60 GAA and .915 save percentage. Among program career records, he leaves SCSU ranked sixth in save percentage (.915), 10th in GAA (2.60), 14th in shutouts (three), 17th in wins (17), 18th in saves (959), 19th in games played (36) and 19th in minutes played (2,056:29).