Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 44 – Looking back on an incredible Frozen Four and Wisconsin’s late rally for its 8th NCAA title

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com are back from the Frozen Four in Minneapolis, where Wisconsin won its eighth NCAA championship with a last-minute rally to force overtime and a 4-3 win over Ohio State.

The show looks back at Friday’s semifinal games, where Ohio State defeated Cornell and Wisconsin ousted host Minnesota.

Then we have some thoughts on the presentation of the Patty Kazmaier Award on Saturday, won by Badgers forward Casey O’Brien.

And we wrap up with a long look back at the NCAA championship game, including a memorable penalty shot equalizer by Wisconsin’s Kirsten Simms, who also scored the overtime winner.

