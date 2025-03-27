NCAA D-III Men’s Hockey National Semifinal Game Picks



After a regional showdown on Saturday that saw the three western teams exit the tournament, the frozen Four hosted by Utica will see the hosts play as visitors against top seeded Curry while the defending national champions from Hobart face the challenge of a high – flying Geneseo squad fresh off an upset road win over Aurora. Four great teams deserving of playing for a national championship but only two will advance to play for Sunday’s big prize. Last week I took the gamble on going all in on the east coming out on top in the inter – regional battles and despite how things looked after 40 minutes of play in each of those games, my prognostications turned out to be correct giving me a 4 – 0 weekend while Brian was only 2 – 2 in the quarterfinals. Entering the Frozen Four I am 9 – 1 while Brian stands at 7 – 3 with three games remaining to pick on the season. No regional bias to worry about moving forward, just picking the hot team and who can advance a round closer to the national title game with a win on Friday . Here are the respective picks with the title game selections chosen following Friday’s semifinal outcomes :

Friday, March 28, 2025

NCAA Semi final Round

Utica v. Curry

TC – When is home ice not a home ice advantage? That is the ultimate question as Utica will be wearing their visitor uniforms when they play top seed Curry on Friday. Both teams faced each a few years back in Utica with the Pioneers taking a 6 – 2 win over the Colonels. Not the same teams by any stretch of the imagination and when it comes to playoff hockey it is hard to go against the team with the strongest goaltending and that means Shane Soderwall for the Colonels will lead his team past the Pioneers in a hard – fought battle that may need some bonus hockey. Curry , 2 – 1

BL – There’s no place like home. Unless you are Utica, which is the road team for this matchup with Curry.



The Pioneers rallied to beat third-ranked St. Norbert in the quarterfinal round last week and now are put to the test against the No. 2 team in the country in the USCHO.com poll.

Utica has scored five goals in each of its last two games and will look to keep that offense rolling against Curry. Jakob Breault leads the way offensively with 17 goals and 19 assists and he’ll need a big night for the Pioneers to advance. Ryan Piros made big saves when he had to against the Green Knights, shutting them out in the third period, and don’t underestimate him in this game.

Speaking of goalies, you could make a strong case that Curry has the best one in the country in Shane Soderwall, who has won 24 games on the year and is a finalist for the Sid Watson Award.

Curry has made history, getting here for the first time. Utica is back for a second consecutive year. I’m going with the upset here.

Utica, 3-2

Geneseo v. Hobart

TC – The Knig hts face – off with the defending national champions and this may be the game of the tournament in terms of excitement and drama. Both teams are tremendously skilled and have high – end offensive talent to challenge the opposition’s defense and goaltending. Like the first game it is hard to argue with what Damon Beaver and the Statesmen defensive corps has done over the past three seasons. To be the champ, you have to beat the champ – Overtime game number two on Friday features a dramatic goal to send Hobart to their third straight title game and a chance for the “three – peat” –

Hobart , 3 -2 BL – Hobart is seeking a three-peat. Geneseo is aiming to end the reigning champ’s impressive run.

The Statesmen were tested against Trine, rallying for a big win to keep their dream of another title alive. It’s not easy being at the top, but Hobart has handled that pressure well. Tanner Daniels and Luke Aquaro have 18 and 16 goals, respectively, and lead an offense that has scored 123 goals. Hobart has allowed only 30 goals.

Geneseo is in the frozen four for the first time since 2022 and feeling good after a thrilling comeback win over Aurora. Reaching the natioinal semifinals is nothing new for this program, which is here for the fifth time in the last 10 seasons.

Peter Morgan is one to watch as he has 14 goals and 22 assists. The Ice Knights have put up 142 goals and allowed 76.

This should be a really entertaining game. It might even go to overtime. But in the end, it’s hard to bet against the champs.

Hobart, 4-3