Boston College standout Leonard named winner of 73rd Walter Brown Award as best American-born Division I college hockey player in New England

The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston has announced that Boston College sophomore forward Ryan Leonard is the recipient of the 73rd Walter Brown Award, presented annually to the best American-born Division I college hockey player in New England.

Entering the NCAA tournament, Leonard leads the nation in both goals with 29 and game-winning goals with nine. The Massachusetts native also has 19 assists for a total of 47 assists. Leonard was named the Hockey East player of the year and a Hockey East first team all-star and is one of 10 finalists for the 2025 Hobey Baker Award.

He captained the United States to a gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, the first-time the U.S. won gold in back-to-back years for the first time in the history of the tournament.

“Boston College could not be more proud of Ryan Leonard and his selection as this year’s Walter Brown Award recipient,” said BC coach Greg Brown in a statement. “Ryan has been a leader on and off the ice. He is an alternate captain as a sophomore and is a consistent volunteer for our numerous community service events, including the annual game with the New England Jumbos and reading to children at local schools.”

After an outstanding freshman season where he tallied 31 goals, he currently leads the nation with 29. The Eagles won the Hockey East regular-season trophy and secured the No. 1 seed in upcoming NCAA tournament.

“Ryan is a diligent student who carries over a 3.2 GPA in the Morrissey School of Arts and Sciences. Ryan is an outstanding representative of Boston College and he embodies everything the Walter Brown Award stands for,” added Brown, who was the Walter Brown Award winner himself in 1990.

The nation’s oldest nationally-recognized college hockey honor, the Walter Brown Award was established in 1953 by the members of the 1933 Massachusetts Rangers, the first American team ever to win the World Championship Tournament. Brown coached the Rangers to the title in Prague, Czechoslovakia, where the team defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime in the championship game.

The Walter Brown Award will be presented at the New England Hockey Writers’ Dinner on April 22.