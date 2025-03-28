Denver blueliner Buckberger out for remainder of 2025 postseason with upper-body injury suffered in NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Denver sophomore defenseman Boston Buckberger has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 postseason after suffering an injury against Western Michigan in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff title game last weekend.

“Boston Buckberger had a successful operation in St. Paul over the weekend and will miss the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury,” Denver coach David Carle said in a statement. “He is doing well in his recovery and is expected to be ready for offseason training and the start of the 2025-26 campaign.”

Buckberger was hurt in the first overtime period last Saturday night against the Broncos.