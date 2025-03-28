FARGO REGION: UMass posts dramatic third-period rally, upsets Minnesota in OT to set up date with Western Michigan

FARGO, N.D. — Different regional, and this time a different result.

In a rematch of their 2022 Worcester Regional semifinal, it was the Massachusetts Minutemen who got the better of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, this time in a 5-4 overtime victory at Scheels Arena on Thursday night.

Three years ago, UMass was denied a chance to play Western Michigan, but they now will have their chance on Saturday night.

Minnesota got the scoring started after the teams were assessed a series of penalties – two on the Minutemen followed by one on the Gophers to make it a 4-on-3 advantage. When play moved back into the UMass end, Jimmy Snuggerud connected on a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Sam Rinzel.

But it didn’t take long for UMass to respond – just 20 seconds. Larry Keenan connected on a soft wrister from the left circle to tie it right back up, temporarily stunning and silencing the Minnesota-heavy crowd.

The Gophers then re-took the lead with just over a minute left in the first after Brody Lamb won an offensive zone faceoff and connected on a top-shelf shot for an unassisted goal to make it 2-1 after one period.

UMass controlled the pace of play for much of the second period’s first five minutes before it evened out. Having a hard time shaking off the pesky Minutemen as they continued to win defensive zone battles, the Gophers finally pushed their lead to a pair as Jimmy Clark passed the puck to Connor Kurth out in front of Michael Hrabal in the UMass net. Kurth then made a beautiful move to shift the puck to his backhand and knock it in to make it a 3-1 game with just under six minutes left in the second period.

Far from finished, the Minutemen roared back in the third with a goal from Suniev after the refs missed a UMass trip of Luke Mittelstadt, then Dans Locmelis tied it 1:35 later as he tipped home a centering feed from Owen Murray.

The Minutemen finally claimed their first lead with 4:53 remaining as Francesco Dell’Elce was credited for a tip-in goal. With the game slipping away, Snuggerud tied it at 4 on a snipe off a faceoff with 3:36 remaining.

Suniev won it 4:49 into the extra session for UMass. They will play for a Frozen Four berth Saturday at a time to be determined.