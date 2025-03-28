Ferris State tabs LIU’s Riley as its next head coach

Ferris State has named Brett Riley its next head coach, succeeding Bob Daniels, who retired after 33 years behind the Bulldogs bench.

Riley comes to the Bulldogs after serving as head coach at Long Island University since 2020. He will become the sixth head coach in the 50 years of hockey at Ferris State.

“Brett brings a tremendous passion for the game of hockey and outstanding energy,” said athletic director Steve Brockelbank in a statement. “He also has displayed the ability to attract and develop talented players both on and off the ice, which is essential in today’s game.”

“I am incredibly honored and excited to become the next head hockey coach at Ferris State University,” Riley said. “I can’t wait to start working with our student-athletes.”

Riley said he wanted to recognize Daniels and his 33 years of dedication and leadership that have shaped this program into what it is today.

“Coach Daniels has built a strong foundation both on and off the ice and I am committed to carrying that legacy forward, honoring the work he’s done and continuing to elevate this program on and off the ice,” he said.

This past season, Riley led LIU to its winningest season in program history, finishing the 2024-25 campaign with a 20-12-2 record. He was named NCAA Independent Hockey Coach of the Year.

Riley came to Long Island from Colgate University, where he spent the 2019-20 campaign as an assistant coach. Riley also previously built the Wilkes University program from the ground up, going 16-8-2 in the Division III team’s first year, earning conference coach of the year honors.

Riley graduated from Hobart College in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in History. He was a three-time ECAC West All-Academic Team selection in his four-year career with the Statesmen.

Riley, a South Hampton, Massachusetts native, is part of a legendary college hockey family, with his father, uncle and grandfather all having head coaching experience.

Riley’s father, Rob Riley, served as head coach at Army West Point for 19 years and is currently an amateur scout for the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Jack Riley, Brett’s grandfather, also coached at Army for more than 35 years after leading the United States to the gold medal at the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics.

A press conference introducing Riley is planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, March 31.