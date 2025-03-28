Lake Superior State announces recurring $1.5 million commitment for Lakers hockey from anonymous benefactor

Lake Superior State has announced an annual gift designed to propel the Lakers hockey program to new heights.

This transcendent support, made possible through an anonymous benefactor’s inaugural and recurring annual contribution of $1.5 million, will directly enhance all facets of LSSU’s five-time national championship hockey program.

“We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary act of generosity,” said LSSU athletic director Tory Lindley in a statement. “This gift demonstrates unwavering belief in our program’s legacy and future potential. The gift will empower us to build on our championship tradition, supporting the holistic success of our student-athletes and strengthening our place among the elite in college hockey.”

The annual gift will provide critical resources to enhance team operations, recruit and retain top talent, elevate student-athlete academic support, performance and wellness, and foster unparalleled fan engagement. By strategically investing in these areas, this funding will enable the Lakers to continue competing at the highest level within the CCHA and on the national stage.

Lakers hockey coach Damon Whitten expressed enthusiasm about the funding’s incredible potential.

“This is a transformative gift for Laker Hockey,” Whitten said. “This commitment ensures we can provide our players with the tools, resources, and experiences they need to succeed both on and off the ice. It’s an exciting time to be a part of this program, and we’re honored to have this level of support as we work to add more championship banners to the rafters of Taffy Abel Arena.”