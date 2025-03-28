One day after seeing his junior season end at the hands of Massachusetts in the NCAA men’s D-I hockey Fargo Regional, Minnesota captain Jimmy Snuggerud has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL St. Louis Blues.

Snuggerud will join the Blues for practice on Monday.

The twenty-year-old Snuggerud was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 23 overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Snuggerud led the Golden Gophers with 24 goals, 27 assists, and 51 points overall in 40 games. Nationally, he shared sixth in goals and fifth in points, earning Big Ten First Team All-Star honors for the second consecutive season and receiving a selection as a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Snuggerud finished his tenure at Minnesota as one of only three players in Gophers history to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons to begin his collegiate career.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native also represented the United States at the 2025 U-20 World Junior Championships, tallying eight points in six tournament games.

Overall, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward dressed in 119 career NCAA games, totaling 135 points (66 goals, 69 assists) and 113 penalty minutes. He is also a three-time medalist with Team USA, winning silver at the 2022 U-18 WJC, bronze at the 2023 U-20 WJC and gold at the 2024 U-20 WJC.