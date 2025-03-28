NHL’s Golden Knights sign Northeastern goaltender Whitehead, who leaves Huskies after sophomore campaign

The NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights announced Thursday that the team has signed Northeastern sophomore goaltender Cameron Whitehead to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Whitehead finished his second season playing with the Huskies in 2024-25 and appeared in 35 games with a 13-17-3 record, a .911 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average. Whitehead led Northeastern to the 2025 Hockey East semifinal, defeating top seed Boston College before falling to Maine.

In his freshman season a year ago, Whitehead added his name to the program’s record books, earning the fifth-most shutouts (4), eighth-most wins (17), and ninth-best save percentage (.917) in a single season.

The native of Orleans, Ont., appeared in a total of 70 games with the Huskies across two seasons, earning a 30-31-6 record, a .914 save percentage and 2.68 GAA with five shutouts.