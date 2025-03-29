Dorwart signs contract with NHL’s Flyers after three seasons at Michigan State

Michigan State undrafted forward Karsen Dorwart has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.

Dorwart will report to the Flyers for the remainder of the season, according to Flyers general manager Daniel Briere in a news release.

Dorwart is an undrafted center who just completed his third season with Michigan State.

Dorwart skated in 35 games this season for the Spartans tallying 13 goals and 31 points. He ranked second on the team in scoring and was tied for the most power play goals (5).

Dorwart and the Spartans lost 4-3 in overtime to Cornell in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He had a goal and an assist in the game.

In three seasons at Michigan State, Dorwart had 38 goals and 54 assists for 92 points through 111 games.