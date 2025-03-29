Former North Dakota player, longtime assistant Jackson tabbed new head coach for Fighting Hawks

North Dakota announced on Saturday night that Dane Jackson has been named the 17th head coach of the hockey program.

Jackson was chosen from a finalist field that included Matt Smaby, Jason Herter and Nick Fohr.

“Tonight, I could not be happier to announce Dane Jackson as our next head coach,” said UND director of athletics Bill Chaves in a statement. “Dane articulated a very clear plan in the modern landscape of Division I athletics and we look forward to supporting him in achieving the goals that he has set out for the program. Finally, I want to thank everyone who assisted and provided invaluable feedback along the way. Our candidate pool was tremendous as indicated by the four finalists but I believe this is Dane’s time to lead UND hockey.”

Jackson has spent the last 19 years on the bench for North Dakota, serving as an assistant coach before being elevated to associate head coach prior to the 2015-16 season. He has primarily coached the team’s forwards and penalty kill, while also working directly with UND’s forwards and defense on individual skill development throughout the year.

“I am very humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to become the next leader of the North Dakota hockey program,” said Jackson. “I feel fortunate of all the things that I have learned from the UND culture, and it is this special place that has shaped my playing and coaching career. I am looking forward to getting right to hard work with our staff to make our program and great University proud. I want to thank Dr. Andy Armacost, Bill Chaves and Erik Martinson for having the trust in me to lead this program.”

During his time at UND, Jackson’s penalty-killing units have annually ranked among the best in the nation and have led their conference in PK percentage seven times. UND has also ranked among the top three in its conference in 12 of the last 15 years under Jackson.

Jackson joined UND in 2006 after serving as head coach and player personnel director for the Adirondack Frostbite of the United Hockey League. Prior to coaching at Adirondack, Jackson spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the American Hockey League’s Manchester Monarchs. The Monarchs posted 102- and 109-point seasons during Jackson’s two seasons there.

A native of Castlegar, B.C., Jackson played for UND from 1988 to 1992 and registered 59 goals and 103 points in 150 career games, serving as an alternate captain as a senior. He was drafted in the third round (44th overall) by Vancouver in the 1988 NHL Draft.

After finishing his collegiate playing career, Jackson went on to enjoy an 11-year professional playing career that included stints in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders.

He was a captain five times during his professional playing career and won community service awards in two separate cities (Syracuse, N.Y. and Hamilton, Ontario). He was also honored with the Rochester Americans’ (AHL) Leadership and Dedication Award in 2000-01.