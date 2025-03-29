NCAA D-III Men’s Hockey Title Game Pick

Here we go. One final game left in what has been a sensational D3 hockey season.

Hobart and Utica will play for the title on Sunday night.

Hobart is looking to compete the 3-peat and join elite company. The Statesmen can end the year as the first team to win three in a row since Middlebury in 2006.

Utica, of course, is looking for its first title in program history.

Without further delay, here are the championship game picks from Tim and I.

Utica v. Hobart



TC – It only makes sense that the host team and defending champions should battle for the title after Friday’s dramatic semifinal round where a pair of 2-1 games determined the championship participants.

One can only hope we have a game like last year’s NCAA semifinal involving great flow and exciting hockey to cap off an amazing year of D-III hockey.

Damon Beaver will make it difficult to score for the Pioneers and the newly found defensive system in front of Ryan Piros has made it equally challenging for Utica’s opponents in the NCAA tournament so don’t think there will be offensive fireworks in this low-scoring affair.

Usually, it is a surprise player that scores the biggest goal and in this case, it might be a Shane Shell or an Austin Mourar who nets the game-winner for the three-peat for the Statesmen.

To be the champ you need to beat the champ but not on Sunday as the home team shows why they have been nationally ranked No. 1 all season and take the hardware again. – Hobart, 3-2



BL – I predicted Utica’s win over Curry in the national semifinal. Can the Pioneers pull off another surprise win? Perhaps. But it’s hard to bet against the reigning champions.

Ryan Piros has been impressive in goal and he’s going to give Utica a real shot to win this game.

Offensively, Utica has a lot of options and has scored 131 goals on the year.

Hobart has scored 125 goals and has a pretty good goalie of its own in Damon Beaver. I don’t expect a ton of goals getting scored and I can see this one being decided in overtime. In the end, Hobart wins and continues its impressive run at the top. Hobart, 2-1

That’s a wrap for picks for the season. And as Tim always says, Drop the Puck!