CHAMPIONSHIP NOTEBOOK: Playing – and winning – national titles away from home never a problem for Hobart

UTICA, N.Y. — Hobart doesn’t have a campus rink. They play at the downtown Geneva Recreation Center, aka, The Cooler. And that facility is not suitable for hosting a national championship tournament. Thus, despite being very highly rated the past three seasons, high enough to be able to host when it’s on a campus site, they’ve had to travel every time. And face the host team every time. It has never slowed them down.

In 2023, Endicott got selected. The Statesmen had to go through the home team in the semifinals, beating the Gulls, 3-1. Hobart finished the job, defeating Adrian, 3-2, in overtime.

2024 saw Trinity host it as predetermined site. Thus, everyone was heading there no matter, but wouldn’t you know it, the host team made the tournament. Hobart once again took the semifinal game with a 3-1 score, against Utica. As luck would have it, this meant the Statesmen once again had to face the home team, winning the title, 2-0.

For the trifecta this year, Hobart had to yet again go through the home team. This time Utica in the final again in overtime, after Hobart disposed of Geneseo by the same 2-1 score.

Previous Streaks

The first time a team posted a three-peat was Wisc.-Stevens Point (1989-1991), which then lost the final in 1992 before winning it again in 1993. Then Middlebury did it twice, but the first time was a five-peat (1995-1999). That was followed by championships in 2004-2006. They also made the final in 2007, but lost in overtime. The only other team to at least go back-to-back was St. Norbert in 2011-2012 after losing the final in 2010 in overtime.

Intrastate Battles

This is the third time the championship game was an intra-New York battle. The first was also an intra-conference matchup when Plattsburgh defeated Oswego, 8-5, in 1987. A few years later, the Cardinals were stripped of that title and the previous year’s runner-up finish due to NCAA infractions. In 2001, Plattsburgh defeated RIT, 6-2. Wisconsin schools met in the finals four times in the only other intra-state contests.

Neighbors

The closest distance between school campuses in the finals was in 2014 and 2016 between St. Norbert and UW-Stevens Point at about 85 driving miles. This year’s matchup was the second closest at approximately 100 driving miles. (Though Vermont schools, Middlebury and Norwich, 46 miles apart, had powerhouse teams at the same time, they never met in the finals. They did meet often in earlier rounds.)

Broken Bus

The Curry student fan base bus broke down on I-90 en route to Utica. They sat on the side of the road for three hours before a replacement bus came to their rescue. They arrived at the Nexus Center at the start of the third period. They were rewarded witnessing their team scoring the tying goal and some extra hockey. But in the end, they had to return to Boston in defeat.

Sports Mecca

Utica is becoming a bit of a sports Mecca.

Next year, the NCAA Division III national championship will be at a predetermined site. It just so happens, that site is back in Utica. This time, next door at the larger Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium which seats almost 4,000. It is the proper home of the Utica Pioneers along with the AHL Utica Comets.

This upcoming week, these facilities host the Chipotle USA Hockey Nationals Youth Tier II 18U. Last year, the IIHF Women’s World Championship was here. And this past September, the World Lacrosse Box Championships for both men and women were hosted by Utica.

All Tournament Team

Hobart: Damon Beaver (G)

Hobart: Calum Chau (D)

Hobart: Matthew Iasenza (F)

Hobart: Easton Ryan (F)

Utica: Ryan Piros (G)

Utica: Eric Vitale (F)

MOP: Kahlil Fontana (F), Hobart