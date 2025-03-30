THREE-PEAT: Hobart captures third straight national championship taking out Utica in overtime

UTICA, N.Y. — Hobart College Statesmen, welcome to the history books.

Hobart became the third team, and fourth time, to win three consecutive NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey national championships. Two of those, including Sunday’s, came in overtime.

“I’m really happy for this group,” Hobart coach Mark Taylor said. “They did it with the right type of attitude, the right type of selfishness.”

“Obviously, gut wrenching for us,” Utica coach Gary Heenan said. “Super proud of our guys. I was worried we would be in awe of that team. It’s disappointing we couldn’t end that streak and get our own.”

At 18:22 of the extra period, Kahlil Fontana out hustled a defender and swept the puck past Ryan Piros to win 2-1, the same score as both semifinal games.

“It took a weird bounce off the back wall,” Fontana describes. “Then it popped off in front of the net. I saw the D trying to jump, and it was a bit of a race to the puck. I knew I had to get the puck on the other side and around him, otherwise he would be able to poke it off me. Then, I just tried to make sure I got it on net.

“I missed a couple high and wide that I was pretty rattled about earlier in the game. I just wanted to put that one around him and low. Thankfully it went in. Then I was just trying to chase down (Damon) Beaver and give that man a hug.”

The entire 78-plus minutes were played at a high intensity, hard checking, bodies flying, great save after great save, leaving the capacity arena breathless nearly the entire time. Posts were hit. Shots at open portions of the net whistled barely wide. Goalies out of position, or without sticks, scrambling to get back in the net or making diving saves.

Hobart came out flying, just missing some primo tip-ins. Utica reversed the pressure with good shots. Hobart came back, just missing a deflection. That was just the first period, which ended scoreless and had only one power play for Utica.

The high intensity action continued in the second period. Finally, at 9:39, Utica scored. Eric Vitale, the overtime hero from two nights ago, scooped a loose puck up high from the left slot. The opportunity came because Utica outworked Hobart, keeping the Statesmen from being able to clear the area.

“Getting that first goal gives you confidence,” Heenan said. “We had several chances to extend the lead. I think that’s a huge difference in the game.”

More close calls followed. Hobart hit the post. Hobart failed on their solitary power play, so the second period ended 1-0.

As the Statesmen tend to do in the playoffs the past three years, they scored a game tying third period goal.

The play started when Utica turned the puck over just as they exited their zone. Hobart took it back in, the initial shot saved, before Easton Ryan from the slot, poked it through the five-hole at 8:35.

Off to overtime once again, a seemingly common occurrence in Hobart’s three-peat journey.

Utica had a breakaway to try to win the game and hit the post. Not just any hit. It went off the inside of the post. Soon after, Beaver lost his stick, but despite prolonged, heavy pressure from the Pioneers, the score stayed deadlocked.

During a timeout in overtime, when the goalies crossed paths, Beaver fist pumped Piros.

Beaver said, ”Friendly competition. He was having a great game. I thought I had to match that. Skating by, just a thing goalies do sometimes. Respect. He played great, so respect for him.”

Piros made 44 saves; Beaver stopped 43.

Just at it appeared this might be another Hobart marathon, Fontana ended it.

“(Fontana) had a chance earlier and he passed it off,” Taylor explains. “He came back to the bench and maybe with some adjectives said he was going to score. Thank God he was selfish the last time.”

“I feel every year is different,” Hobart captain Luke Aquaro said. “You never know what’s going to happen, but somehow we find a way. We got a group of guys who never give up, no matter what the score is.”

Hobart (29-1-1), and their women counterparts, William Smith, get to celebrate yet another championship in Geneva, N.Y. on the northern shore of Seneca Lake.