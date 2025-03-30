Wisconsin-River Falls downs Amherst for second straight NCAA Division III women’s hockey title

Wisconsin-River Falls has a second straight NCAA championship, won on home ice again.

MaKenna Aure, Madison Kadrlik and Bailey Olson scored second-period goals for the Falcons, who defeated Amherst 3-1 on Sunday at Hunt Arena.

River Falls became the first back-to-back champion since Plattsburgh completed a string of four straight titles from 2014 to 2017. Both of the Falcons’ championships were won at Hunt Arena; it was a predetermined site this year after they hosted here in 2024 as the top seed.

Jordan O’Kane stopped 16 shots for River Falls (26-3-2).

Amherst’s Kailey Niccum scored to cut the Falcons lead to 2-1 in the second period but Olson restored the two-goal advantage before the end of the frame.

Natalie Stott made 25 saves for the Mammoths (22-6-1).