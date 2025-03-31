After 61 goals in two seasons at Boston College, Leonard signs NHL contract with Capitals

The NHL’s Washington Capitals have signed Boston College sophomore forward Ryan Leonard to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Capitals selected Leonard with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Leonard recorded 49 points (30 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games with Boston College this season, leading the nation in goals and becomimg the first NCAA player with back-to-back 30-goal seasons since Boston College’s Cam Atkinson in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

In addition, Leonard led the NCAA in game-winning goals (9) and ranked 10th in the country in points.

Leonard is one of 10 finalists for this year’s Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the top NCAA men’s hockey player in the nation. The Amherst, Mass., native was also named Hockey East player of the year and a Hockey East first team all-star after leading the conference in scoring.

During his freshman season at Boston College in 2023-24, Leonard registered 60 points (31 goals, 29 assists) in 41 games. Leonard led the team in plus-minus (+35) and ranked second on the Eagles in goals (29) and third in points (58) during the regular season before adding six points (four goals, two assists) in four NCAA tournament games to help Boston College reach the national championship game. Leonard’s 31 goals as a freshman set a program record for first-year players and he became just the fourth Boston College freshman to record 60 points.

Leonard finished the 2023-24 season ranked third in the NCAA in goals and tied for fourth in points and was named a Second Team East All-American.

Leonard finishes his collegiate career with 109 points (61 goals, 48 assists) in 78 games.

In January, Leonard led Team USA to its second straight gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, the United States’ first back-to-back World Junior gold medals in the history of the tournament. Leonard, the U.S. captain, was named tournament MVP and best forward after recording 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven games. Leonard recorded two primary assists in the gold medal game against Finland to help the Americans overcome a 3-1 deficit en route to a 4-3 overtime win.

Leonard, a two-time World Junior gold medalist, has recorded 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 14 career World Junior games, including eight points (four goals, four assists) in six elimination games.