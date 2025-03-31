Boston College’s Perreault leaves Eagles after two seasons, signs NHL contract with Rangers

The NHL’s New York Rangers announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Boston College sophomore forward Gabe Perreault on a three-year, entry-level contract.

He will report to New York.

Perreault recorded 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in 37 games for Boston College this season. He ranked tied for fourth among NCAA skaters in assists, eighth in points per-game (1.30) and tied for 11th in points.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native was named a Hockey East first team all-star and named a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to NCAA’s top men’s hockey player.

In two seasons with the Eagles, Perreault collected 108 points (35 goals, 73 assists) in 73 games. Among all NCAA skaters over the last two seasons, Perreault ranked tied for second in assists and third in points. In his freshman season of 2023-24, he skated in 36 games, posting 19 goals and 41 assists for 60 points along with a plus-24 rating. He finished second among NCAA skaters in assists and tied for fourth in points.

For his efforts in 2023-24, Perreault was named an AHCA Second Team All-American, Hockey East second team all-star and a New England all-star.

Internationally, Perreault won gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships with the United States.

Perreault was originally selected by the Rangers in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.