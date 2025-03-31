Carfagna leaves Ohio State back end, inks NHL deal with Edmonton

The NHL’s Edmonton Oilers have signed Ohio State junior defenseman Damien Carfagna to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season.

Carfagna played in 72 games with OSU, recording nine goals with 25 assists. His seven goals over 38 games in 2024-25 were a team-high among Buckeyes defensemen, while his 21 assists and 28 points ranked second.

A native of Wood-Ridge, N.J., Carfagna began his NCAA career at New Hampshire in 2022-23, making 35 appearances as a freshman and tallying six goals with 10 assists.