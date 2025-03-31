NHL’s Islanders sign Michigan State junior Larson, who gives up final year of NCAA eligibility

The NHL’s New York Islanders have signed Michigan State junior forward Joey Larson to a one-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Larson recorded 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games last season with the Spartans.

The native of Brighton, Mich., skated in 75 games over two seasons with the Spartans, totaling 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists).

Prior to transferring to Michigan State, Larson scored 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games as a freshman at Northern Michigan in 2022-23 and was named to the CCHA all-rookie team.