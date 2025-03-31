Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the weekend’s NCAA men’s D-I regionals and news of the week.

They begin with recapping the regionals, looking especially at the winners: Boston University, Denver, Western Michigan, and Penn State. They also consider controversial penalties and look at ice issues and attendance statistics. They discuss coaching changes at North Dakota with Dane Jackson’s promotion and Brett Riley filling the vacant position at Ferris State. The impact of the transfer portal and its implications for teams and players is explored. The episode concludes with a look ahead to the Frozen Four matchups and a new approach to USCHO’s coverage in St. Louis.

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 10 and 12 in St. Louis. Get your tickets now at ncaa.com/frozenfour

Times are approximate:

00:00 Introduction and Sponsorship

01:07 Frozen Four field set

01:30 Regionals drama and controversies

03:46 Attendance and atmosphere

05:53 Boston University and Toledo regional highlights

10:44 Western Michigan’s historic win in Fargo

22:37 Penn State’s journey to Frozen Four via Allentown

26:25 Cornell band’s trolling and UConn’s Brass Bonanza

28:30 Denver’s dominance and BC’s struggles in Manchester

33:52 North Dakota’s new head coach: Dane Jackson

34:39 Brett Riley takes over at Ferris State

38:56 The transfer portal and roster challenges

47:05 Previewing the Frozen Four in St. Louis

49:39 Conclusion and upcoming coverage