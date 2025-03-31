Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the weekend’s NCAA men’s D-I regionals and news of the week.
They begin with recapping the regionals, looking especially at the winners: Boston University, Denver, Western Michigan, and Penn State. They also consider controversial penalties and look at ice issues and attendance statistics. They discuss coaching changes at North Dakota with Dane Jackson’s promotion and Brett Riley filling the vacant position at Ferris State. The impact of the transfer portal and its implications for teams and players is explored. The episode concludes with a look ahead to the Frozen Four matchups and a new approach to USCHO’s coverage in St. Louis.
This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 10 and 12 in St. Louis. Get your tickets now at ncaa.com/frozenfour
Times are approximate:
00:00 Introduction and Sponsorship
01:07 Frozen Four field set
01:30 Regionals drama and controversies
03:46 Attendance and atmosphere
05:53 Boston University and Toledo regional highlights
10:44 Western Michigan’s historic win in Fargo
22:37 Penn State’s journey to Frozen Four via Allentown
26:25 Cornell band’s trolling and UConn’s Brass Bonanza
28:30 Denver’s dominance and BC’s struggles in Manchester
33:52 North Dakota’s new head coach: Dane Jackson
34:39 Brett Riley takes over at Ferris State
38:56 The transfer portal and roster challenges
47:05 Previewing the Frozen Four in St. Louis
49:39 Conclusion and upcoming coverage
