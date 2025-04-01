After freshman season at Providence, Connelly leaves Friars for deal with NHL’s Golden Knights

Providence freshman forward Trevor Connelly (

has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Connelly was a first-round selection (19th overall) of Vegas in the 2024 NHL Draft.

In 23 games as a Friar in 2024-25, the Tustin, Calif., native registered 13 points on four goals and nine assists. He recorded a career-high five points in a 6-5 win at Northeastern on Nov. 9, tallying the game-winning goal in overtime.

He also earned a gold medal with the U.S. at the 2025 World Junior Championship where he totaled four points on a goal and three assists over seven games in the tournament.