Tung one and done at UConn as goaltender signs NHL deal with Rangers

The NHL’s New York Rangers announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Connecticut freshman goaltender Callum Tung on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Tung will report to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season.

The Port Moody, B.C., native posted a 10-4-1 record, 2.01 goals-against average, and .933 save percentage in 15 games with the Huskies this season, leading them to their first-ever NCAA tournament.

Tung finished his lone season at UConn with the sixth-best save percentage among collegiate goaltenders, 12th-best goals-against average, and tied for the 13th-best win percentage (.700). His save percentage ranked second among Hockey East goaltenders and his goals-against average ranked third.

In addition, Tung allowed two or fewer goals in 11 of his 15 appearances this season.