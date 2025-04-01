UMass sophomore Locmelis signs NHL contract with Boston, leaves Minutemen after pair of seasons

The NHL’s Boston Bruins announced today that the team has signed Massachusetts sophomore forward Dans Locmelis to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Locmelis will report to the AHL’s Providence Bruins on an amateur tryout.

Locmelis appeared in 40 games with the Minutemen during the 2024-25 season, recording eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points. He ranked second on the team in assists and fourth in points.

Over 70 career games with UMass, Locmelis tallied 15 goals and 32 assists for 47 points.

Locmelis represented Latvia at the World Junior Championships in 2022, 2023 and 2024, registering six goals and four assists for 10 points throughout 16 games in the three tournaments. He also appeared in the 2023 and 2024 IIHF World Championships for Team Latvia, winning bronze in the 2023 tournament.

In Sept. 2024, Locmelis played for Latvia at the Olympic Games qualifying tournament where he helped the team secure a spot in the 2026 Olympic Games, notching one goal and one assist in three games.

The Jelgava, Latvia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.