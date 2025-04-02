Blueliner Chesley leaves Minnesota, signs pro contract with Washington organization

The AHL’s Hershey Bears have signed Minnesota junior defenseman Ryan Chesley to an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Chesley served as one of the captains of the Golden Gophers this past year, scoring a career-best 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 40 games, ranking third on the club in scoring among defenders. He blocked 73 shots, was a personal-best plus-17, was named to the all-Big Ten honorable mention team, and helped Minnesota to a bid in the NCAA tournament.

The Mahtomedi, Minn., native earned all-Big Ten second team honors in 2023-24, scoring eight points (two goals, six assists) in 39 games.

In his freshman season in 2022-23, he helped the Gophers to a Big Ten regular-season title and a runner-up finish at the Frozen Four.

In his NCAA career, Chesley scored 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) and was plus-34 in 115 games, helping the Gophers to two Big Ten regular-season titles and three NCAA tournament appearances. He blocked 202 shots over his three years at Minnesota.

Chesley represented the USA twice at the IIHF World Junior Championships, winning bronze in 2023 and gold in 2024. He served as an alternate captain in the 2024 tournament, scoring four points (goal, three assists).

Chesley was selected by the Capitals in the second round (37th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.