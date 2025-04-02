Michigan forward Hallum leaves Wolverines after junior season, inks NHL contract with Vegas

The NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights have signed Michigan junior forward Jackson Hallum to a two-year, entry-level contract.

A third-round selection (91st overall) of the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Draft, Hallum played in all 36 games for the Wolverines this season, finishing with 17 points on eight goals and nine assists. He scored two overtime game winners, at Boston University on Nov. 2 and against Ohio State on Jan. 5. His OT winner at BU capped off a hat trick for the Eagan, Minn., native.

During his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Hallum scored 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points in 84 games. He helped the Wolverines to Frozen Four appearances in 2023 and 2024 and won a Big Ten tournament championship in 2023.