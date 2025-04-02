NHL’s Flames sign UMass forward Suniev, who leaves Minutemen after two seasons

The NHL’s Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed Massachusetts sophomore forward Aydar Suniev to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Suniev was the Flames third-round pick (80th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

A native of Kazan, Russia, Suniev played 35 games for the Minutemen in 2024-25, posting career-bests in goals (20), assists (18) and points (38), finishing second on the team in scoring.

“Aydar Suniev had two exceptional seasons here at UMass and has earned his contract from the Calgary Flames,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel in a statement. “Aydar arrived on campus as a highly touted offensive player and during his time with our program he has become a high-level competitor with a well-balanced game on the ice. Aydar’s commitment to improving his game in every respect and becoming a selfless teammate were significant. Aydar scored a lot of big goals for us, and we will miss the explosiveness he brought to our team and the values he brought to our culture. We are all excited to see him become an NHL player.”

Suniev helped his club upset No. 3-ranked Minnesota in the Fargo Regional last weekend, scoring a pair of goals including the overtime winner in a 5-4 victory.