UMass forward O’Hara signs with NHL’s Predators, gives up last season of NCAA eligibility

Massachusetts junior forward Cole O’Hara has signed a two-year, entry-level NHL contract with the Nashville Predators.

The Richmond, Hill, Ont., native will report to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

O’Hara, who forgoes his final season of collegiate eligibility, was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

“Cole had a breakout season on the ice, so it is great to see him being rewarded with an NHL contract,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel in a statement. “Cole’s play on the ice has grown from year-to-year due to his dedication and discipline as an athlete. His time at UMass has allowed his game to really flourish and it couldn’t have happened to a better young man. Cole will be greatly missed as he played such an instrumental role in our success this year. We add Cole to an impressive list of forwards from this year’s team who are leaving school early having earned contracts from their NHL parent clubs. I want to thank Cole personally for his commitment to our program and his role in furthering our reputation as a top developmental program. I love it when great young men get what they deserve.”

“I’m very grateful for my time at UMass,” added O’Hara. “It was the best three years of my life and I’m definitely going to miss all the great people within the program, especially my teammates. UMass offered everything I could’ve asked for and helped develop my game so much. All the values that we preach here have helped me grow so much as a person and something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. I couldn’t thank the program enough.”

O’Hara finishes his UMass career with 86 points over 109 career games on 33 goals and 53 assists, seven power-play goals, one short-handed tally, four game winners and a plus-minus rating of plus-20.

He enjoyed a breakout year for the Minutemen in 2024-25 nearly tripling his previous career high in points, tying James Marcou for the Division I program single-season record with 51 in 40 games this season, fourth all-time.

The first team Hockey East all-star totaled 22 goals and 29 assists and was plus-21 with seven power-play markers, one short-handed goal and four game winners. His assists total tied for seventh in the UMass record book and ranked tied for 10th nationally, while he ranks 10th in in goals for a single-season in program history, 13th nationally in goals this season. He also earned a spot on the New England all-star team.