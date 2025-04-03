Buium, Howard, Leonard announced as 2025 Hobey Hat Trick

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation announced the three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists for the 2025 award on Thursday.

Named were Denver sophomore defenseman Zeev Buium, Michigan State junior forward Isaac Howard, and Boston College sophomore forward Ryan Leonard.

The Hobey Baker Award honors college hockey’s top player. Criteria for the award include displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship, and scholastic achievements.

The three were selected from the list of Top Ten candidates by the 30-member selection committee and an additional round of online fan balloting to determine this year’s Hobey Baker Award recipient.

The winner will be announced Fri., April 11, 2025 during the Frozen Four weekend in St. Louis, Mo.

A one-hour live production will feature the Hobey Baker Award, the Mike Richter Award (top goalie in college hockey), the Hockey Humanitarian Award (college hockey’s finest citizen), and the East and West All-American teams, along with other national awards. The event will be televised live from the Stifel Theatre on the NHL Network and streamed on the Hobey Baker website at 6:00 p.m. ET.