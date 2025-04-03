Women’s Division I College Hockey: Minnesota Duluth’s Caitlin Kraemer is USCHO’s 2025 Rookie of the Year

One of the most prolific players internationally at the U18 level, Minnesota Duluth freshman Caitlin Kraemer entered the NCAA having set high standards for herself. She had a tournament-high ten goals in back-to-back U18 World Champinships and owns the all-time scoring record for Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team with 37 goals and 53 points in 32 games.

While other rookies came in more hyped, Kraemer set about making a name for herself in the very first weekend of play, scoring two goals and adding an assist in just the second game of the season as she helped lead the Bulldogs to a weekend sweep of Ohio State.

She would go on to lead all freshman nationally with 18 goals, including two short-handed tallies and four game-winning markers. She was third on the Bulldogs in scoring overall and for her efforts was named WCHA Rookie the Year and Hockey Coaches Association Julie Chu Rookie of the Year.

On a team built on solid defense, Kraemer brings needed offense. A strong skater who’s difficult to get off balance, she is at her best through open ice, using her speed and strength to hold off defenders as she angles towards the net. She has great instincts, particularly towards the net and is equally lethal with a soft wrister or more powerful snipe. She excels on the power play where she uses the extra room on the ice to find lanes and get the puck to the net.

Kraemer is big and physical and uses her size to win puck battles and claim space on the ice. At times, she had difficulty staying on the right side of aggressive, but more experience will bring better awareness. Tamping down on the grit and drive she has would change who she is as a player. She just has to fine tune it a bit to stay out of the box.

Even at just 18 years old, Kraemer shows a massive hockey IQ and ability to read the game. She sees the ice well and anticipates plays, as shown in her shorthanded goals and breakaway tallies. She’s self-aware about her strengths and weaknesses and puts in the work to grow her game and improve. This feels like just the beginning for Kraemer, who seems to have a massive ceiling as well as the work ethic and drive to achieve it.

“Caitlin is not only a standout player but also a student of the game, constantly pushing herself to learn and grow. Her speed, power, skill, and deep understanding of the game set her apart as one of the best in NCAA hockey,” said UMD head coach Laura Schuler after Kraemer won HCA Rookie of the Year.

The Bulldogs have been on the edge of breaking through not just to the top of their conference, but nationally and Kraemer looks poised to lead them there.

In recognition of an outstanding season, Caitlin Kraemer is this year’s USCHO Rookie of the Year.