Women’s Division I College Hockey: Wisconsin’s Casey O’Brien named USCHO Player of the Year for second straight season

We’re not sure what more we can say about Wisconsin fifth-year forward and co-captain Casey O’Brien.

We thought she was the best player in the country last season and then she came back and had a historic, record-breaking season, won the Patty Kazmaier Award and led her team to its third national championship during her career as a Badger.

In the interest of not just copying and pasting from our Patty Kaz story:

2025 Patty Kazmaier Award winner

WCHA Forward of the Year and Player of the Year

First-team All-American

Led the country with 88 points and 62 assists

Only player in the country to average more than 2.0 points per game (2.15)

Led the WCHA and was second in the country with 538 faceoff wins

Her 88 points tied her for seventh most in NCAA history

Her 62 assists are the third-most ever

Set a new Wisconsin record for points in a season

Set a program record for career points (274)

Set a program record career assists (177)

Broke her own program record for assists in a season with 62

Became the highest point scorer in Badger hockey history – men or women

Beyond the stat line, O’Brien was the leader of her team this season. She was the steady voice that didn’t let her team get carried away as they were undefeated heading into 2025 or finished the regular season with one loss. She wasn’t the loudest voice in the room, but she was the one that commanded everyone’s repect and attention. She helped keep the locker room loose and having fun, but also committed to their goals.

When linemate Kirsten Simms was set to take the penalty shot with 18.9 seconds left in the national championship game that would tie it and keep her team’s hopes alive, it was O’Brien that pulled her into a private conversation that Simms said was crucial to keeping calm, confident and feeling like she could perform in that moment.

“She really just hyped me up in that moment. She’s someone I’ve always looked up to, so it really meant a lot,” said Simms.

After O’Brien won the Kazmaier, Simms said, “I wouldn’t be half of where I am without her… It has been super incredible to play with such a talented player like her, and I’ve gotten to not only play beside her, but learn from her and grow from it. She just an incredible leader and just incredible player overall.”

O’Brien stands out for her consistent pursuit of improvement in every part of her game. She has filled a different role for the Badgers in each of her seasons and takes pride in that adaptability and in being the type of player that makes those around her better.

It has made her into the type of player that can make impact on every inch of the ice. She’s massively well-rounded and while opposing teams might be able to keep some of her skills in check, they find it difficult to shut her down for the entire length of a game. She makes opponents have to worry about her and in doing so, she opens up time and space for her teammates.

She’s as likely to be fighting for a puck along the defensive boards or stepping in front of a shot as she is to be racing through the neutral zone. She’s the kind of 200-foot players coaches dream of, setting an example for all her teammates that will have lasting impacts on future Badger rosters.

In a program with a rich history of outstanding forwards, O’Brien stands out as one of the very best.

For all these reasons and more, Casey O’Brien is the 2025 USCHO Player of the Year