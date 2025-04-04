Connors leaves UMass after three seasons, inks NHL contract with Los Angeles

Massachusetts junior forward Kenny Connors has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.

Connors, who forgoes his final season of collegiate eligibility, was originally taken by the Kings in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

“Kenny has been a top-line player for us since the day he stepped on campus,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel in a statement. “After three years of playing a significant role, both offensively and defensively, Kenny has earned a contract with the LA Kings and becomes the fifth forward from this year’s team to sign an NHL contract. Kenny also did an excellent job serving as a leader on this year’s team, was a selfless teammate, and was instrumental in UMass returning to the NCAA tournament again. Kenny is the definition of a power forward and his battle level on the ice always had an impact on the game.”

“I’m so grateful to everyone who made my time at UMass so special,” added Connors. “Thank you to all my teammates for the unforgettable memories we’ve created together that will last a lifetime. To the coaches and staff, thank you for helping me grow as a person, for believing in me, and for teaching me lessons that will extend far beyond the ice. UMass will always hold a special place in my heart and I couldn’t be more proud to be a Minuteman.”

Connors logged 77 points over 109 games on 26 goals and 51 assists over three seasons at UMass and was plus-2 with five power-play goals, one short-handed tally and nine game winners. His nine game-winning goals ranks second all-time for a career in program history.

As a freshman in 2022-23, the Glen Mills, Pa., native was selected to the Hockey East all-rookie team.

This season, Connors put up career highs in goals (10), assists (19) and points (29) over 40 games. He was plus-4 with two power-play goals and four game winners.