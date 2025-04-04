NHL’s Bruins sign Cornell forward Bancroft, who forgoes last season of NCAA eligibility

Cornell junior forward Dalton Bancroft has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Boston Bruins.

Bancroft will report to the AHL’s Providence Bruins for the remainder of the season on an amateur tryout contract.

Ending the 2024-25 season with 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists), Bancroft led the Big Red in short-handed goals (2) and game-winning goals (4), and was one of three players to register three game-winning goals (sophomore Ryan Walsh and senior Ondrej Psenicka).

Concluding his Big Red career with 79 points (36 goals, 43 assists), Bancroft scored at least 20 points in his first three seasons with the Big Red to become the 49th player in program history to reach the milestone.