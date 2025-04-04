Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 45 – Wrapping up the 2024-25 season with USCHO’s awards and storylines we’ll remember

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com wrap up the 2024-25 NCAA women’s hockey season on this episode of the PodKaz.

The All-USCHO teams and individual awards are out, and Nicole explains the process and how this year’s winners were chosen.

Then we take a look back at some big storylines from the season, including Wisconsin winning its eighth NCAA championship, Boston University going from unranked at the start of the season to Hockey East playoff champion, Cornell getting back to the Frozen Four and more.

And we wrap up with a look at some of the entries in the transfer portal, where teams can remake their roster in the offseason.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].