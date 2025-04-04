Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024-25 All-USCHO Teams

Twelve different programs are represented on the All-USCHO Women’s Division I teams this year. Congratulations to all the players on their spectacular season
First Team
F: Casey O’Brien – Wisconsin
F: Kirsten Simms – Wisconsin
F: Laila Edwards – Wisconsin
D: Caroline Harvey – Wisconsin
D: Haley Winn – Clarkson
G: Ève Gascon – Minnesota Duluth
Second Team
F: Abbey Murphy – Minnesota
F: Tessa Janecke – Penn State
F: Joy Dunne – Ohio State
D: Nicole Gosling – Clarkson
D: Emma Peschel – Ohio State
G: Ava McNaughton – Wisconsin
Third Team
F: Jocelyn Amos – Ohio State
F: Elyssa Biederman – Colgate
F: Issy Wunder – Princeton
D: Kendall Cooper – Quinnipiac
D: Casey Borgiel – Colgate
G: Kaley Doyle – Quinnipiac
Rookie Team
F: Caitlin Kraemer – Minnesota Duluth
F: Lindzi Avar – Cornell
F: Monique Lyons – Brown
D: Tuva Kandell – Northeastern
D: Chloe Primerano – Minnesota
G: Lisa Jönsson – Northeastern