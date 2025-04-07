2024-2025 D-III All-USCHO Teams

We all just needed to take a little breather after that amazing season and sensational national tournament, but no worries the intrepid East/West duo of myself and Brian Lester have come up with this season’s All-USCHO teams and the representation of talent on the ice is nothing short of spectacular. This year we have fifteen institutions represented with twenty-eight players being recognized. Three-time national champion Hobart, St. Norbert and Aurora each have four representatives while Hamilton has three and Curry and Geneseo have two each showing strong talent from this year’s NCAA quarterfinal teams.
Here are this year’s All-USCHO selections:
First Team
Goaltender – Shane Soderwall – SO – Curry
Defense – Austin Mourar – GR – Hobart
Defense – Juliano Santalucia– SR – Aurora
Forward – Logan Dombrowsky – SO – St. Norbert
Forward – Tanner Daniels – JR – Hobart
Forward – Luke Tchor – SO – Hamilton
Second Team
Goaltender – Damon Beaver – JR – Hobart
Defense – James Philpott – SR – Hamilton
Defense – Connor Kalthoff – SR – St. Olaf
Forward – Nate Berke – SR – Cortland
Forward – Hassan Akl – JR – Aurora
Forward – Fletcher Anderson – SR – Wisconsin – Stevens Point
Third Team
Goaltender – JaCob Mucitelli – SO – Aurora
Defense – Dayton Deics – SR – St. Norbert
Defense – Cole Jungwirth – GR – Wilkes
Forward – Nick Cyprian – SR – Chatham
Forward – Eelis Laaksonen – SR – Curry
Forward – Liam Fraser – SR – St. Norbert
Honorable Mention
Goaltender – Hunter Garvey – SO – St. Norbert
Goaltender – Charlie Archer – SR – Hamilton
Defense – Sean Melso – SR – Geneseo
Defense – Jack Karlsson – JR – Stevenson
Defense – Kevin Weaver-Vitale – GR – Plattsburgh
Forward – Landyn Greatorex – JR – Salem State
Forward – Luke Aquaro – SR – Hobart
Forward – Peter Morgan – SR – Geneseo
Forward – Landry Schmuck – FY – Aurora
Forward – Ryan Burke – FY – Oswego
There are so many players represented here who have already received both conference recognitions as well as national awards or All-American honors and are part of this year’s All-USCHO representatives. Congratulations to all the players along with their teammates and coaches who provided the teamwork and support for their excellence on the ice.
Look for the USCHO D-III Rookie of the Year announcement on Tuesday.