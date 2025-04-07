2024-2025 D-III All-USCHO Teams

We all just needed to take a little breather after that amazing season and sensational national tournament, but no worries the intrepid East/West duo of myself and Brian Lester have come up with this season’s All-USCHO teams and the representation of talent on the ice is nothing short of spectacular. This year we have fifteen institutions represented with twenty-eight players being recognized. Three-time national champion Hobart, St. Norbert and Aurora each have four representatives while Hamilton has three and Curry and Geneseo have two each showing strong talent from this year’s NCAA quarterfinal teams.

Here are this year’s All-USCHO selections:

First Team

Goaltender – Shane Soderwall – SO – Curry

Defense – Austin Mourar – GR – Hobart

Defense – Juliano Santalucia– SR – Aurora

Forward – Logan Dombrowsky – SO – St. Norbert

Forward – Tanner Daniels – JR – Hobart

Forward – Luke Tchor – SO – Hamilton

Second Team

Goaltender – Damon Beaver – JR – Hobart

Defense – James Philpott – SR – Hamilton

Defense – Connor Kalthoff – SR – St. Olaf

Forward – Nate Berke – SR – Cortland

Forward – Hassan Akl – JR – Aurora

Forward – Fletcher Anderson – SR – Wisconsin – Stevens Point

Third Team

Goaltender – JaCob Mucitelli – SO – Aurora

Defense – Dayton Deics – SR – St. Norbert

Defense – Cole Jungwirth – GR – Wilkes

Forward – Nick Cyprian – SR – Chatham

Forward – Eelis Laaksonen – SR – Curry

Forward – Liam Fraser – SR – St. Norbert

Honorable Mention

Goaltender – Hunter Garvey – SO – St. Norbert

Goaltender – Charlie Archer – SR – Hamilton

Defense – Sean Melso – SR – Geneseo

Defense – Jack Karlsson – JR – Stevenson

Defense – Kevin Weaver-Vitale – GR – Plattsburgh

Forward – Landyn Greatorex – JR – Salem State

Forward – Luke Aquaro – SR – Hobart

Forward – Peter Morgan – SR – Geneseo

Forward – Landry Schmuck – FY – Aurora

Forward – Ryan Burke – FY – Oswego

There are so many players represented here who have already received both conference recognitions as well as national awards or All-American honors and are part of this year’s All-USCHO representatives. Congratulations to all the players along with their teammates and coaches who provided the teamwork and support for their excellence on the ice.

Look for the USCHO D-III Rookie of the Year announcement on Tuesday.