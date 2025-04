NCAA Division II-III players tabbed AHCA All-Americans for ’24-25 season as 31 outstanding men’s hockey performers earn honors

NCAA Division II-III men’s hockey head coaches have recognized the top 31 hockey players in their division by selecting them as CCM Hockey/AHCA All-Americans for 2024-25.

First Team East

Shane Soderwall, SO, Curry College

(Algonquin, IL) Goalie

Austin Mourar, GR, Hobart College

(Spring City, PA) Defense

James Philpott, SR, Hamilton College^

(Calgary, AB) Defense

Nate Berke, GR, SUNY Cortland

(Williamsville, NY) Forward

Tanner Daniels, JR, Hobart College

(Edinboro, PA) Forward

Luke Tchor, SO, Hamilton College

(Toronto, ON) Forward

First Team West

Jacob Mucitelli, SR, Aurora University

(Woodgate, NY) Goalie

Connor Kalthoff, SR, St. Olaf College*

(Sartell, MN) Defense

Juliano Santalucia, JR, Aurora University

(Burnaby, BC) Defense

Hassan Aki, JR, Aurora University

(Chestermere, AB) Forward

Fletcher Anderson, SR, UW-Stevens Point#

(Thunder Bay, ON) Forward

Logan Dombrowsky, SO, St. Norbert College

(Stevens Point, WI) Forward

Second Team East

Damon Beaver, JR, Hobart College

(Whitby, ON) Goalie

Cole Jungwith, GR, Wilkes University^

(Bloomington, MN) Defense

Jack Karlsson, JR, Stevenson University

(Koping, Sweden) Defense

Luke Aquaro, SR, Hobart College%

(Yardley, PA) Forward

Nick Cyprian, JR, Chatham University

(Aledo, TX) Forward

Eelis Laaksonen, JR, Curry College

(Espoo, Finland) Forward

Peter Morgan, SR, SUNY Geneseo@

(Sarasita, FL) Forward

Second Team West

Hunter Garvey, So, St. Norbert College

(San Diego, CA) Goalie

Dayton Deics, JR, St. Norbert College#

(Bismarck, ND) Defense

Wyatt Wurst, FR, College of St. Scholastica

(Edina, MN) Defense

Tyler Braccini, JR, Bethel College

(Hanover, MN) Forward

Liam Fraser, SR, St. Norbert College*

(Calgary, AB) Forward

Landry Schmuck, FR, Aurora University

(Huntsville, AL) Forward

Third Team East

Charlie Archer, SR, Hamilton College

(Belleville, ON) Goalie

Sean Melso, SO, SUNY Geneseo

(Philadelphia, PA) Defense

Kevin Weaver-Vitale, GR, SUNY Plattsburgh

(Toronto, ON) Defense

Ryan Burke, FR, SUNY Oswego

(London, ON) Forward

Landyn Greatorex, JR, Salem State

(Reading, MA) Forward

Dominic Murphy, SO, University of New England

(Worcester, MA) Forward

* 2024 First Team Selection

# 2024 Second Team Selection

^ 2024 Third Team Selection

% 2023 First Team Selection

@ 2022 Second Team Selection