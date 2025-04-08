Oswego’s Burke and Aurora’s Schmuck co-winners of USCHO D-III Rookie of the Year honors

Among the many outstanding first-year players at the D-III level this season, two clearly rose to the top of the list with their exceptional play on the ice and helping their teams to both conference and NCA tournament success. Ryan Burke from Oswego and Landry Schmuck from Aurora are this year’s winners of the USCHO D-III Rookie of the Year Award.

Burke, a first-year forward for Oswego led the Lakers in assists and points while being named the SUNYAC Rookie of the Year. The youthful Lakers won their first conference title since 2011 and Burke was a big part of the team’s resurgence to the top of the standings. Burke finished the season with eleven goals, twenty-eight assists, thirty-nine points and a plus twenty rating while being named a first-team All-Star for the SUNYAC and an AHCA All-American.

“Ryan is a game-changer for us,” noted head coach Ed Gosek. “Ryan possesses a high skill set and hockey IQ but his compete level and willingness to put the team first is what makes hi a special player.”

Sharing this year’s USCHO Rookie of the Year award is Aurora’s Landry Schmuck. Schmuck was also named his conference’s (NCHA) Rookie of the Year having recorded an astounding thirty-one goals and thirteen assists for forty-four points and a plus twenty-five rating. He was particularly effective on the power play where he scored ten goals and provided eight game-winning goals for the Spartans who played in their first national tournament, bowing out in the quarterfinals to Geneseo. Schmuck was named and NEHC All-Star as well as an AHCA All- American.

“Landry is a relentless competitor who is an elite talent,” stated head coach Jason Bloomingburg. “He is absolutely electric every time he touches the ice. For me it all starts with Landry’s love for the game and how much he enjoys being around the rink – it’s contagious. The level of work ethic he brings every day is remarkable, you would never know he is a first-year player. With thirty-one goals this year he can change a game at any time and has been a huge factor for our team’s success throughout the season. I’m very impressed with the consistent level of maturity that Landry has shown every day on the ice but ultimately more impressed with how he carries himself day-to-day off the ice.”

Both Burke and Schmuck are expected to return to their teams next season and build on the incredible first-year performances that have earned them this year’s USCHO rookie of the Year recognition.

Wednesday’s announcements will close out the D-III USCHO awards with both the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year recognitions.

Thanks to Brian Lester for Aurora photo and Coach Bloomingburg’s quote for the column.