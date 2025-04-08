Women’s Division I College Hockey: NCAA players at 2025 Women’s World Championships

Nearly 50 women who played NCAA women’s hockey this season or are committed to play in the future are rostered with the 10 nations competing at the top level IIHF Women’s World Championships that start Thursday in České Budějovice, Czechia. Every woman on the US and Canadian rosters is a current or former NCAA players. In total nearly half of all the women skating in the tournament are future, current or former NCAA players.

Listed below are the the current and committed players for each of the 10 teams competing. Schools listed are the program the player was with in the 2024-25 season or are committed to. Players that are currently in the transfer portal are marked with an asterisk*.

USA

Kirsten Simms, Wisconsin

Laila Edwards, Wisconsin

KK Harvey, Wisconsin

Ava McNaughton, Wisconsin

Lacey Eden, Wisconsin

Tessa Janecke, Penn State

Abbey Murphy, Minnesota

Haley Winn, Clarkson

Joy Dunne, Ohio State

Canada

Ève Gascon, Minnesota Duluth

Chloe Primerano, Minnesota

Finland

Sofianna Sundelin, St. Cloud State

Siiri Yrjölä, St. Cloud State

Julia Schalin, Mercyhurst

Krista Parkkonen, Minnesota

Nelli Laitinen, Minnesota

Sanni Ahola, St. Cloud State

Emilia Kyrkkö, St. Cloud State

Sanni Vanhanen, OSU commit

Czechia

Kristýna Kaltounková, Colgate

Tereza Plosová, Minnesota commit

Adéla Šapovalivová, Wisconsin commit

Andrea Trnková, RPI*

Michaela Hesová, Dartmouth

Natálie Mlýnková, Minnesota

Switzerland

Nicole Vallario, St. Thomas

Monja Wagner, Union

Laura Zimmermann, St. Cloud State

Naemi Herzig, Holy Cross commit

Ivana Wey, Northeastern commit

Sweden

Hilda Svensson, Ohio State commit

Josefin Bouveng, Minnesota

Jenna Raunio, Ohio State commit

Mira Jungåker, Ohio State

Ida Karlsson, Minnesota Duluth

Thea Johansson, Mercyhurst *

Germany

Nina Jobst-Smith, Minnesota Duluth

Lilli Welcke, Boston University

Luisa Welcke, Boston University

Svenja Voigt, St. Cloud State

Nina Christof, RPI

Norway

Millie Sirium, Providence

Thea Reiermark Jørgensen, Lindenwood

Silje Gundersen, Lindenwood

Hungary

Emma Kreisz, Minnesota

Mira Seregély, Maine

Zsófia Pázmándi, Lindenwood

Regina Metzler, Mercyhurst

Boglárka Báhiczki-Tóth, Brown Commit