Women’s Division I College Hockey: NCAA players at 2025 Women’s World Championships

Nearly 50 women who played NCAA women’s hockey this season or are committed to play in the future are rostered with the 10 nations competing at the top level IIHF Women’s World Championships that start Thursday in České Budějovice, Czechia. Every woman on the US and Canadian rosters is a current or former NCAA players. In total nearly half of all the women skating in the tournament are future, current or former NCAA players.
Listed below are the the current and committed players for each of the 10 teams competing. Schools listed are the program the player was with in the 2024-25 season or are committed to. Players that are currently in the transfer portal are marked with an asterisk*.
USA
Kirsten Simms, Wisconsin
Laila Edwards, Wisconsin
KK Harvey, Wisconsin
Ava McNaughton, Wisconsin
Lacey Eden, Wisconsin
Tessa Janecke, Penn State
Abbey Murphy, Minnesota
Haley Winn, Clarkson
Joy Dunne, Ohio State
Canada
Ève Gascon, Minnesota Duluth
Chloe Primerano, Minnesota
Finland
Sofianna Sundelin, St. Cloud State
Siiri Yrjölä, St. Cloud State
Julia Schalin, Mercyhurst
Krista Parkkonen, Minnesota
Nelli Laitinen, Minnesota
Sanni Ahola, St. Cloud State
Emilia Kyrkkö, St. Cloud State
Sanni Vanhanen, OSU commit
Czechia
Kristýna Kaltounková, Colgate
Tereza Plosová, Minnesota commit
Adéla Šapovalivová, Wisconsin commit
Andrea Trnková, RPI*
Michaela Hesová, Dartmouth
Natálie Mlýnková, Minnesota
Switzerland
Nicole Vallario, St. Thomas
Monja Wagner, Union
Laura Zimmermann, St. Cloud State
Naemi Herzig, Holy Cross commit
Ivana Wey, Northeastern commit
Sweden
Hilda Svensson, Ohio State commit
Josefin Bouveng, Minnesota
Jenna Raunio, Ohio State commit
Mira Jungåker, Ohio State
Ida Karlsson, Minnesota Duluth
Thea Johansson, Mercyhurst *
Germany
Nina Jobst-Smith, Minnesota Duluth
Lilli Welcke, Boston University
Luisa Welcke, Boston University
Svenja Voigt, St. Cloud State
Nina Christof, RPI
Norway
Millie Sirium, Providence
Thea Reiermark Jørgensen, Lindenwood
Silje Gundersen, Lindenwood
Hungary
Emma Kreisz, Minnesota
Mira Seregély, Maine
Zsófia Pázmándi, Lindenwood
Regina Metzler, Mercyhurst
Boglárka Báhiczki-Tóth, Brown Commit