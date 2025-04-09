Curry goalie Soderwall pegged winner of 2025 Sid Watson Award as top NCAA D-III men’s hockey netminder

Shane Soderwall, a sophomore goaltender from Curry, is the recipient of the 2025 Sid Watson Award.

The award, voted on by the nation’s Division III head coaches, is presented to the best player at the men’s NCAA Division III level by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Soderwall is the first player from Curry to receive this award.

After making himself known with an NCAA record-tying 98 saves in an NCAA quarterfinals game last season, the Algonquin, Ill., native has taken his play to a new level his sophomore year. Soderwall broke his own program record for shutouts in a season with seven this year and now holds the program record for shutouts in a career with 12, doing so in just two years.

He broke the program record for wins in a season this year, currently sitting at a 24-3-0 record. His 1.45 GAA average is third in the country, with the two players in front of him playing 600 less minutes than him. His .945 save percentage is also third in the country, with the two ahead of him making half as many saves. He has proven himself to be one of, if not the best goalies in the country. This season he was named the CNE player and goalie of the year.

Additionally, he was named the conference’s Elite 20 winner, as he sports a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The runner-up for this year’s Sid Watson Award was Tanner Daniels, a junior forward from Hobart and Edinboro, Pa.

Sponsored by the American Hockey Coaches Association, the Sid Watson Award honors the memory of former Bowdoin head coach and athletic director Sid Watson. A three-time AHCA Coach of the Year, Watson served Bowdoin for more than 30 years, winning 326 games in 24 seasons as head coach.