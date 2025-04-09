Curry men’s hockey coach Roundy chosen winner of 2025 Edward Jeremiah Award as top men’s NCAA D-III bench boss

For leading Curry to the top seed of the NCAA men’s Division III Frozen Four, Peter Roundy has been named winner of the 2025 Edward Jeremiah Award as the CCM/AHCA Division III Men’s Coach of the Year.

He is the first Curry coach to earn this honor and the first from the Conference of New England (formerly the Commonwealth Coast Conference.)

Named the conference coach of the year in each of the last two years, Roundy has taken the Curry men’s hockey team to new heights. Over his four years at Curry, he has gone 84-24-4, including a 60-16-2 record in conference play. He has led the Colonels to the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the past three seasons, finally breaking through to the Frozen Four this season.

This season, he has helped lead the program to new highs in all the prominent rankings and entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed with a record of 25-3-0.

In addition to his coaching duties, at Curry, Roundy serves as a game administrator and scheduling coordinator.

Roundy came to Curry after spending six seasons coaching at Holy Cross, including two as associate head coach in his final two seasons.

Prior to his time at Holy Cross, Roundy spent four seasons at Trinity. He served as an assistant coach his first two seasons and as the Bantams associate head coach his final two seasons. During the four years that Roundy was at Trinity, the teams posted a 68-30-6 record.

Roundy started his coaching career at Becker, where he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Hawks in 2010-11. He helped guide the Hawks to a 7-4-3 mark against conference opponents and played a pivotal role in helping Becker complete one of the most successful seasons in the school’s history, as the team reached the conference semifinals for only the second time.

A native of Simsbury, Conn., Roundy earned a bachelor’s degree in health care administration with a minor in business administration from Stonehill in 2010. At Stonehill, Roundy was a four-year member and two-time captain of the hockey team, which won the 2007 Northeast-10 championship, the first in school history. He ranks among the top 10 assist leaders in Stonehill program history.

He earned his master’s degree in public policy studies at Trinity in 2013.

Roundy and his wife, Patrice, have two daughters, Elle and Shea.

Roundy was assisted this year by Mike Sones and Clayton Adams.

The runner-up for this year’s Jeremiah Award was Mark Taylor of Hobart, recipient of this award the last two seasons.

The Edward Jeremiah Award is named in honor of the great Dartmouth coach and was first presented in 1970.