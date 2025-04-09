LIU hires Brendan Riley, keeping head coaching position in the family

The Riley family will continue coaching at Long Island.

The Sharks named Brendan Riley the team’s new head coach Wednesday after his cousin Brett moved from LIU to the head coaching job at Ferris State.

Brendan Riley, whose father Brian is finishing up a 21-year stay as coach at Army West Point, has been an assistant coach at American International for the last three seasons. This will be his first head coaching role.

“I am excited to get started and can’t wait to hit the ground running this spring,” Brendan Riley said. “There is a great opportunity here to capitalize on the momentum of last season and to carry on the culture that was built by Brett.”

The Sharks won 20 games for the first time in 2024-25.

Brendan Riley played four seasons at Mercyhurst before serving as an assistant coach at a prep school for a season and then joining AIC as director of hockey operations in 2021.