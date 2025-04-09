Roundy named USCHO D-III Coach of the Year

While the bid for the national championship fell just short in Utica last weekend, the Curry Colonels achieved significant milestones as a program including the CNE regular season title, the CNE tournament title where thy defeated three-time champion, Endicott, the top-seed in the NCAA tournament and a quarterfinal win over Hamilton that earned the Colonels their very first Frozen Four appearance. For all this accomplishments and a record 25-win season, Peter Roundy is the USCHO D-III Coach of the Year.

“Coach Roundy’s impact on our Men’s Ice Hockey Program goes far beyond X’s & O’s, said Curry Athletic Director Vinnie Eruzione. “He has continued building on a storied past. His passion for the game and the success of his hockey student-athletes are not just seen on the ice but in the community and the classroom. He exemplifies what it means to be a coach, a mentor, and the face of the program. He understands the importance of the student-athlete experience and is a great person to work with.”

Roundy led the Colonels to a 16-2-0 CNE conference record, a 15-2-0 record on home ice, a 10-1-0 record on the road and the one loss at a neutral site coming in the national semifinal where Utica won in double overtime, 2-1.

Congratulations to the USCHO D-III coach of the Year – Peter Roundy.