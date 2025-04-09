Roundy named USCHO D-III Coach of the Year

By
-
Curry head coach Peter Roundy led the Colonels to the CNE title and top seed in the NCAA tournament (Photo by Curry Athletics)

While the bid for the national championship fell just short in Utica last weekend, the Curry Colonels achieved significant milestones as a program including the CNE regular season title, the CNE tournament title where thy defeated three-time champion, Endicott, the top-seed in the NCAA tournament and a quarterfinal win over Hamilton that earned the Colonels their very first Frozen Four appearance. For all this accomplishments and a record 25-win season, Peter Roundy is the USCHO D-III Coach of the Year.

“Coach Roundy’s impact on our Men’s Ice Hockey Program goes far beyond X’s & O’s, said Curry Athletic Director Vinnie Eruzione. “He has continued building on a storied past. His passion for the game and the success of his hockey student-athletes are not just seen on the ice but in the community and the classroom. He exemplifies what it means to be a coach, a mentor, and the face of the program. He understands the importance of the student-athlete experience and is a great person to work with.”

Roundy led the Colonels to a 16-2-0 CNE conference record, a 15-2-0 record on home ice, a 10-1-0 record on the road and the one loss at a neutral site coming in the national semifinal where Utica won in double overtime, 2-1.

Congratulations to the USCHO D-III coach of the Year – Peter Roundy.

