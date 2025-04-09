Soderwall named USCHO D-III Player of the Year

Sometimes the decisions on award winners are just fairly obvious. Case in point would be the current Player of the Year in the CNE; AHCA First Team All-American; Sid Watson Award winner; Joe Concannon Award winner and newly announced New England Hockey Writers’ D-II/III MVP in the person and goaltender that is Curry’s Shane Soderwall. Now he can add the USCHO D-III Payer of the year to the award haul that has been nothing less than his season excellence deserves.

Soderwall played in twenty-eight games for the Colonels going 24-4-0 on the season. He posted a 1.47 goals-against average with a .945 save percentage while recording eight shutouts. He led the Colonels to the CNE conference championship and overall top-seed for the national tournament where they lost in a national semifinal to Utica in double overtime, 2-1.

“Shane has always been a hard worker even after he took the crease as a starter, said head coach Peter Roundy. “He always practices like he is a back-up trying to earn time. He was our rock all season and gave us a chance to win every single game we played this season. He is deserving of his many awards, and it is great to see him recognized for his incredible and consistent play this season.”

Soderwall will depart Curry after his sophomore season to take his shot at a D-I crease with his transfer to Clarkson but will depart as one of the best ever to wear the purple and white for the Colonels in their long D-III history.

Later today look for the Coach of the Year announcement to wrap-up the USCHO D-III awards for the 2024-25 season.