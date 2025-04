ST. LOUIS — The crew from USCHO Weekend Review – Ed Trefzger, Jim Connelly and Robert Morris coach Derek Schooley kicked things off in St. Louis on Wednesday, joined by St. Lawrence coach Brent Brekke.

Watch Wednesday’s broadcast here:

USCHO will be live from the Frozen Four each day and will have pregame preview and postgame analysis with Schooley, Brekke and Arizona State coach Greg Powers.