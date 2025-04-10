5 numbers to know from Boston University’s Frozen Four victory over Penn State

ST. LOUIS — Here are five numbers to know from Boston University’s 3-1 win over Penn State in Thursday’s Frozen Four semifinals at Enterprise Center.

80

The number of minutes the second semifinal was delayed due to the first semifinal going to double overtime. The Denver-Western Michigan game lasted four hours and two minutes, causing the Boston University-Penn State semifinal to start at 8:50 p.m. CT instead of its scheduled start time of 7:30.

50

Wins by BU in NCAA tournament history. The Terriers are 50-40 all-time in NCAA tournament play. Their 50 wins are fifth most, behind Minnesota (62), Michigan (59), North Dakota (53) and Boston College (52).

1

All-time meetings between the schools. This was the first ever. Penn State is in its 12th season of varsity play; Boston University is in its 103rd.

16,814

The announced attendance for Thursday’s combined session, the second lowest non-COVID number of the 21st Century for a semifinal, behind the 13,051 announced in Buffalo in 2019.

97

Points by BU’s Hutson brothers. Quinn Hutson (50 points) was held off the score sheet, while younger brother Cole (47) had the primary assist on the Terriers’ second goal.