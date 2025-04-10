For Western Michigan overtime scorer Michaels, the work has paid off

ST. LOUIS — As a freshman last season, Western Michigan’s Owen Michaels had a pair of goals and seven points in 38 games.

This season, Michaels has 16 goals and 34 points, including two tallies in the Broncos’ 3-2 double-overtime victory over defending national champion Denver on Thursday.

Michaels scored WMU’s second and third goals, and the latter was the game-winner that sent the Broncos to their first national championship game.

Just 26 seconds into the second overtime, Michaels picked up a loose puck in the slot and lifted a shot past Denver goaltender Matt Davis to end the Pioneers’ quest for a second straight national title.

“I blacked out a little bit (after I scored),” said Michaels. “It was a broken play. I saw the puck scoot out to me in the middle of the ice. I had some open time and space and figured I’d put it on net. I’m just happy it went in.”

Broncos coach Pat Ferschweiler said that Michaels’ progression from seven points as a rookie to being the team’s fourth-leading scorer as a sophomore was due to the work he did in the offseason, but that he saw that potential in Michaels last season.

“Owen’s play was better than his point totals last year,” he said. “So we saw offense in him. He did have a huge summer in the gym, so he’s stronger. That (work in the) gym just allows your skills to show, right? And we talked about that. But also getting him to really believe in himself as an offensive player, push him forward, play with Alex Bump, these are good things.”

“I definitely went into the summer trying to take that next step and had a big summer in the gym and on the ice,” said Michaels. “It helps playing for the best coaching staff in college hockey. I just love showing up at the rink every day.”

When asked if his coaches had any specific instructions on what to work on, Michaels said, “Just play Bronco hockey, put it on net and play north, play fast.”

As far as the game-winner, the biggest goal of his career, Michaels said that it was his first overtime goal in quite a while.

“The last one was probably back in youth hockey,” he said.

“This tops that.”