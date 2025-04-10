How to watch, listen to 2025 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four semifinal games

ST. LOUIS — The 2025 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four begins Thursday with the national semifinals.

Denver plays Western Michigan at 4 p.m. CT at Enterprise Center. The second game between Boston University and Penn State is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Both games are on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for subscribers, with John Buccigross, Colby Cohen and Quint Kessenich on the call.

Westwood One has rights to radio broadcasts; Brian Tripp, Dave Starman and Shireen Saski are the voices. The broadcasts are on SiriusXM Channel 84.

USCHO coverage

Read and watch USCHO’s coverage leading into the Frozen Four in the links below.

Penn State in first-ever Frozen Four after Nittany Lions decided on ‘absolutely refusing to let anybody get negative’

Western Michigan’s plan for Frozen Four means Broncos ‘going to approach it like we do every other game – that our next game is our most important game’

Defending national champion Denver has ‘taken a real growth mindset’ during 2024-25 season as Pioneers look to repeat

Boston University ‘just focused on Thursday’ as Terriers shooting for sixth NCAA championship, first since 2009

Watch: Western Michigan practices in St. Louis before its first Frozen Four

Watch: Defending NCAA champion Denver practices in St. Louis before Frozen Four

Watch: Boston University gets ice time in St. Louis before Frozen Four

Watch: Penn State wraps up practices on eve of Frozen Four

Newcomers Western Michigan, Penn State look to break a 37-year drought in NCAA Men’s Frozen Four

Photos: Western Michigan, Denver, Boston University, Penn State on Frozen Four Wednesday

Watch: USCHO Weekend Review crew joined by SLU’s Brekke on practice day in St. Louis